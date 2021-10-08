FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.69. Approximately 53,865 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

