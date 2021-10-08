FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.