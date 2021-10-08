Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Johnson Outdoors worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOUT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 123.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT opened at $111.59 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.35 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.