Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of CRA International worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 779.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

CRA International stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $791.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,325,480.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

