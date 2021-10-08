Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,592 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.