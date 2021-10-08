Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Cutera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $37,386,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at about $15,049,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the first quarter worth about $9,778,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cutera by 3,090.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $799.85 million, a PE ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

