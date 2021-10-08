Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,990 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, Director George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

