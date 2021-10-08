Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Allison Transmission worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.2% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

