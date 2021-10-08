Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

