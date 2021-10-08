Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,120 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Lakeland Financial worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $74.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

