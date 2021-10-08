Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Green Plains worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

