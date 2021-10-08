Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,874,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,079,151.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,871 shares of company stock worth $132,288,179. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.53.

Shares of LLY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.32 and its 200 day moving average is $221.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

