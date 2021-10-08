Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,360 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGFV. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 396,903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5,678,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,783 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $554.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.