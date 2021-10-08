Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CMC Materials worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in CMC Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CMC Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.