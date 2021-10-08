Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,302.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

