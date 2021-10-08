Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $9.52 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 475.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $309.62 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

