Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 23.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 438,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Bank of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 5.7% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

