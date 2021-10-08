Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $209.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,665 shares of company stock worth $4,461,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

