Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $146.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32. The company has a market cap of $522.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.64.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

