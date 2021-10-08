Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

NYSE:KSU opened at $282.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 214.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

