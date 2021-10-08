Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $167.88 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

