Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $313,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $404.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

