Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,639 shares of company stock worth $419,931,133. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,783.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,465.09 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,801.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,544.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

