Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.59% of KLX Energy Services worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 9,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 64,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $313,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,205. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

KLXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.