Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,210 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286 and have sold 27,500 shares worth $255,970. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

