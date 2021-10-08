Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Veritiv worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Veritiv by 35.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTV. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

VRTV stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

