Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,050 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after purchasing an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

