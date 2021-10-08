Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,450 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Verso worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,409,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verso by 571.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 167,541 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verso by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

VRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Verso Co. has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $685.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

