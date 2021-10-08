Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.68 Million Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Genesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after acquiring an additional 559,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Genesco by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 52,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Genesco by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $921.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.26.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

