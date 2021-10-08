Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $329.22 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.