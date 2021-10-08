FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.63

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.80. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 25,774 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

About FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO)

FullNet Communications, Inc engages in the provision of integrated communications and Internet connectivity to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies. It offers scalable Internet access, web hosting, equipment co-location, traditional telephone services, and advanced voice and data solutions.

