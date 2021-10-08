Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.38

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $396,358.73 and approximately $7,701.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00147772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00091100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,239.29 or 1.00341590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.13 or 0.06419662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

