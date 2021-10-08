FUTURAX (FTXT) Trading Up 589.8% Over Last 7 Days

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 367.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FUTURAX has a market cap of $162,090.16 and $568.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 589.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

