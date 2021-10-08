Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,250 at Barclays

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,802 ($49.67) to GBX 4,138 ($54.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Future currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,092 ($53.46).

Future stock opened at GBX 3,612 ($47.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,721.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,049.63. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 55.65.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

