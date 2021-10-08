Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

FRNWF stock remained flat at $$49.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. Future has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

