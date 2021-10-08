FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Calibre Mining Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$96.80 million for the quarter.

CXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

CXB opened at C$1.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$488.41 million and a PE ratio of 4.82. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

