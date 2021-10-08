FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Issued By Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst S. Sakhrani now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $17.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.05. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.
Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.37.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
