FY2021 Earnings Forecast for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Issued By William Blair

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $184.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.89 and a 200 day moving average of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService has a 12-month low of $126.13 and a 12-month high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth about $187,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

