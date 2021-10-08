FY2021 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

NYSE BP opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BP by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is presently -76.33%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

