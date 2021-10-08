FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

