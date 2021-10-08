FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

CRK opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

