FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fresnillo plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

