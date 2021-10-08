FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 127,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after buying an additional 69,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 571,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 46,569 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

