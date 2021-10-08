FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $132.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 155,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

