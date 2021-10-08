FY2021 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

SUBCY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 target price (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of SUBCY opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

