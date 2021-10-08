FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $21.38 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after purchasing an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.