FY2023 Earnings Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Issued By Oppenheimer

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

