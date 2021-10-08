G Squared Ascend II (NYSE:GSQB) Shares Down 0.8%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

G Squared Ascend II Company Profile (NYSE:GSQB)

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.