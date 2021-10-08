Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 2%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s share price traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.16. 775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

