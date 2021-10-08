Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) PT Raised to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.09% from the company’s current price.

LON:GFRD opened at GBX 181.10 ($2.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46).

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

