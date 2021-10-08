Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) PT Raised to GBX 270

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.09% from the company’s current price.
LON:GFRD opened at GBX 181.10 ($2.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 169.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46).
Galliford Try Company Profile
